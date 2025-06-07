Reds Explode for Eight-Run Inning in 13-1 Rout of Diamondbacks
What a day at Great American Ball Park! After finishing a big win from Friday's suspended game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Cincinnati Reds and Christian Encarnacion-Strand decided to keep the celebration going with a five-run first inning later on Saturday for the next game in the series.
Encarnacion-Strand knocked a three-run home run into the stands to start the scoring palooza off and that was quickly followed by Will Benson and Tyler Stephenson finding their way to home plate to make the score five to nothing. It was not until the bottom of the fourth that, after Spencer Steer scored to make it a 6- 1 game, Gavin Lux came up to the plate and stunned the stadium.
Lux, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the start of the new year in exchange for a Competitive Balance Pick and Outfielder Mike Sirota, made the most of his second home run as a red. With the bases loaded, the left-handed hitter knocked a pitch clear into the stands for a grand slam and boosted the Reds' lead up to a whopping 10-1.
Tyler Stephenson and Spencer Steer both added RBI singles to make it a 12-1 game before Matt McLain added an RBI groundout to complete the eight-run inning.
Cincinnati finishes its series with the Diamondbacks tomorrow at 1:40 PM EDT.
