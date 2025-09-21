Inside The Reds

Reds Sweep Cubs and Tie Mets For Third National League Wild Card Spot

The Reds will be in a playoff spot when the final week begins.

Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) pitches in the fifth inning between Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 21, 2025.
CINCINNATI -- This Reds team is now in a playoff spot. Unbelievably, the Reds are in the third NL Wild Card spot going into the season's final week.

The Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 Sunday afternoon to complete a four-game sweep and overtake the New York Mets in the Wild Card standings. New York lost to Washington 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Andrew Abbott got the start Sunday, pitching 4 2/3 shutout innings and allowing five hits, one walk and two strikeouts. After 86 pitches, with 51 for strikes, Reds manager Terry Francona took Abbott out and put the game on the shoulders of the Reds bullpen.

Nick Martinez, Graham Ashcraft and Tony Santillan combined to allow just one hit in 4 1/3 innings with just two walks and four strikeouts.

Martinez pitched 2 1/3 innings, Ashcraft pitched an inning, and Santillan closed the game out in the top of the ninth.

The only run of the game came on an RBI double by Gavin Lux in the bottom of the third.

Chicago actually out-hit the Reds 6-5, but they went 0-7 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base. Santillan stranded two Cubs in the top of the ninth.

The Reds went 1-4 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base.

Nick Martinez got the win for his 11th of the season. Santillan saved his seventh game of the season.

Updating The National League Wild Card

The Reds are now in the third NL Wild Card spot, because they won the season-series over the Mets 4-2.

Cincinnati plays Pittsburgh at home and Milwaukee on the road next week. New York is at the Cubs and Miami.

Notes And Observations

  • Gavin Lux had two of the Reds five hits Sunday.
  • The other three hits were from Noelvi Marte, Elly De La Cruz, and Matt McLain.
  • Sunday's game start was delayed by an hour and 11 minutes due to weather.
  • Reds relievers threw 74 pitches, with 45 for strikes.
  • The Reds won two games, 1-0, in this series.
  • This is the Reds first four-game sweep of the Cubs since 2018.

On Deck

The Reds will play their final homestand Tuesday-Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Right-hander Brady Singer (14-10, 3.86 ERA), right-hander Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.74 ERA), and left-hander Nick Lodolo (8-8, 3.44 ERA) will start in order against the Pirates.

Pirates right-handed phenom Paul Skenes (10-10, 2.03 ERA) will start on Wednesday against Greene.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have start times at 6:40 E.T., while Thursday's game gets underway at 12:40 E.T..

All three games are on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW. Thursday's game is nationally broadcasted on MLB Network outside the Cincinnati and Pittsburgh markets.

