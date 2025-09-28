Reds Use Six-Run Third Inning To Stay in Driver's Seat For Playoff Spot
DENVER -- Al Michaels, who was the voice of the Cincinnati Reds before Marty Brennaman, famously asked on February 22, 1980, "Do you believe in miracles? Yes!" That question can apply to this Reds team.
Just over three weeks ago, this Reds team was dormant. They were 70-71, and they were several games behind the New York Mets for the third National League Wild Card.
Saturday night, the Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 to put themselves in a win-and-in position on Sunday afternoon. Win Sunday, and the Reds are in the Playoffs. The Reds are 13-7 in their last 20 games. It's a remarkable turnaround.
The Reds have beaten the Brewers in each of the first two games this weekend. After years of the Brewers owning the Reds, it's been the other way around the past two games. Is destiny on the Reds' side? Are the Reds actually going to the Playoffs?
Andrew Abbott won his 10th game of the season, pitching 5 1/3 innings with five hits, three earned runs, and no walks. He had four strikeouts.
The Reds bullpen allowed just one earned run over the final 3 2/3 innings, with just two hits and three walks. Emilio Pagan saved his 32nd game.
It was a six-run third inning that broke the game open for the Reds, with five of those runs coming with two outs.
Sal Stewart added a solo home run in the top of the sixth for insurance, and the Reds were able to hold off the Brewers comeback attempt for a 7-4 win.
Updating The National League WIld Card Race
It all comes down to Sunday afternoon. The Reds and New York Mets are tied at 83-78, but the Reds own the tiebreaker for the third NL Wild Card. If the Reds win Sunday, they are in. They can also get in with a Mets loss Sunday.
If the Reds win the third NL Wild Card, they will head to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers in the National League Wild Card.
On Deck
Game 162 is Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee as the Reds battle the Brewers.
Right-hander Brady Singer (14-11, 3.95 ERA) will start against Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.68 ERA).
First pitch is at 3:10 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast