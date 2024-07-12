Inside The Reds

This is interesting. Could the Reds make a deadline deal with the Yankees?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter (31) throws a pitch in the top of the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The Pirates won the second game of the series, 9-5. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — The New York Yankees have their eyes on the Cincinnati Reds' bullpen according to Sports Illustrated's Pat Ragazzo.

The Yankees have been persistent in their pursuit of multiple Reds' relievers according to the report. Ragazzo also notes that Cincinnati had scouts attend the Yankees' most recent series with the Rays (July 9-11).

The Reds' bullpen has been a strength this season. While the report doesn't name specific targets, veterans like Brent Suter, Lucas Sims and Nick Martinez could pique the Yankees' interest in a potential trade. If New York wanted to make a major move, they could target Reds closer Alexis Diaz.

The trade deadline is July 30 at 6 p.m. ET. It's reasonable to think that the Reds could make a few moves. Would they sell a key piece of their bullpen? It shouldn't be ruled out, especially with multiple veterans in the last year of their respective contracts.

