Report: New York Yankees Eyeing Cincinnati Reds' Relievers at Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The New York Yankees have their eyes on the Cincinnati Reds' bullpen according to Sports Illustrated's Pat Ragazzo.
The Yankees have been persistent in their pursuit of multiple Reds' relievers according to the report. Ragazzo also notes that Cincinnati had scouts attend the Yankees' most recent series with the Rays (July 9-11).
The Reds' bullpen has been a strength this season. While the report doesn't name specific targets, veterans like Brent Suter, Lucas Sims and Nick Martinez could pique the Yankees' interest in a potential trade. If New York wanted to make a major move, they could target Reds closer Alexis Diaz.
The trade deadline is July 30 at 6 p.m. ET. It's reasonable to think that the Reds could make a few moves. Would they sell a key piece of their bullpen? It shouldn't be ruled out, especially with multiple veterans in the last year of their respective contracts.
Check out Ragazzo's entire report here.
