Terry Francona Has a Clear Path Forward with Cincinnati Reds Bullpen

Alexis Diaz returning should not upset the Reds bullpen hierarchy right away

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) delivers the pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Cincinnati Reds defeated Houston Astros 1-0.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) delivers the pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Cincinnati Reds defeated Houston Astros 1-0. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Cincinnati Reds activated Alexis Diaz from the IL on Tuesday and many are wondering how the bullpen will shake out, now.

Terry Francona should go with closer by committee.

The Reds have multiple options to close out games with a lot of good choices but no great ones. The collective strength of the bullpen is the advantage, more so than any one dominant arm leading the pack.

Francona will be able to employ Emilio Pagan on one occasion, Tony Santillan on another, Diaz on another, and even Graham Ashcraft on another. The Reds are set up so they do not have to burn out any one arm like they have throughout the David Bell era.

Pagan has pitched well as the team’s closer, so far this season. Santillan has been a strong pitcher in “fireman” type scenarios. Ashcraft has provided outstanding multiple-inning relief performances.

Diaz has questions of control which should keep him from immediately retaking the title of closer. It has felt like he’s been that guy by default the last few years. The Reds do not need to continue that tradition this year.

Time for Diaz to prove he is the best reliever on the Reds roster.

