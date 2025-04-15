Terry Francona Has a Clear Path Forward with Cincinnati Reds Bullpen
The Cincinnati Reds activated Alexis Diaz from the IL on Tuesday and many are wondering how the bullpen will shake out, now.
Terry Francona should go with closer by committee.
The Reds have multiple options to close out games with a lot of good choices but no great ones. The collective strength of the bullpen is the advantage, more so than any one dominant arm leading the pack.
Francona will be able to employ Emilio Pagan on one occasion, Tony Santillan on another, Diaz on another, and even Graham Ashcraft on another. The Reds are set up so they do not have to burn out any one arm like they have throughout the David Bell era.
Pagan has pitched well as the team’s closer, so far this season. Santillan has been a strong pitcher in “fireman” type scenarios. Ashcraft has provided outstanding multiple-inning relief performances.
Diaz has questions of control which should keep him from immediately retaking the title of closer. It has felt like he’s been that guy by default the last few years. The Reds do not need to continue that tradition this year.
Time for Diaz to prove he is the best reliever on the Reds roster.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast