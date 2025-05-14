Inside The Reds

The Cincinnati Reds Have Reached Rock Bottom

Tuesday night was a boiling point in what's been a frustrating season for Reds fans.

Alex Frank

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) walks for the clubhouse after the 10th inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The Reds lost 5-1 in 10 innings.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) walks for the clubhouse after the 10th inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The Reds lost 5-1 in 10 innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI -- I'm running out of things to write about for this Cincinnati Reds team, which isn't great for someone in the sports writing industry.

Okay, that may not be true. Sports writers are known for generating thought-provoking content even when it may look and feel like there isn't anything to write off of.

But this Reds team is becoming a team that is the same every single night. The same mistakes keep occurring, and, as a result, the narrative about the Reds isn't changing. I wish I was writing something different about this Reds team throughout the season. That, though, may not be the case this season. It's certainly appearing that way.

This is so frustrating. Baseball is supposed to be fun. The nature of it being every day should make us enjoy that we get to watch our favorite team every day and go through the twists and turns of a six-month long baseball season with them.

That's all we want. We want a team to get excited about as summer approaches. When Major League Baseball is the only one of the major four professional sports happening in June, July, and August, we want our city's MLB team to be fun to watch and in contention throughout the summer.

After losing to the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night, is there still a chance this team is playing meaningful baseball in the summer? They're only three games under .500, but this team should be better than that. That's why the Reds 20-23 record feels worse than it is.

The same mistakes keep occurring.

Think about Tuesday night alone. Elly De La Cruz hits a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth. Finally, Elly gets a clutch hit. The Reds' biggest superstar gets the biggest hit of the game, but it could have been a walk-off home run had the same base running mistakes we've seen all season not occurred again on Tuesday night.

Looking at the season overall so far, the Reds' self-inflicted mistakes are wasting a terrific season from their starting pitching.

The Reds have scored one run or less in 12 of their 43 games this season. How is that even possible?! Not to mention, they have struggled to consistently win at home all season and since De La Cruz was called up two years ago.

Matt McLain has been moved down to the No. 8 spot in the lineup and TJ Friedl left the game Tuesday night with an injury. Your three best players are all struggling and now one of them is injured.

This isn't how it was supposed to be when the Reds won 12 straight games in June of 2023. They were supposed to build off of that. Instead, the exact opposite has happened.

Is this a baseball team that inspires you right now? Are you excited to watch them every day?

I'm always excited because I'm a Reds fan and have been my whole life. But this team makes it hard to watch them every night when the same mistakes and narratives stay at the surface.

The aftermath of Tuesday night feels like rock bottom. I just hope there isn't a lower point coming.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Alex Frank
ALEX FRANK

Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis