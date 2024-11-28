Inside The Reds

Tyler Callihan Added to Cincinnati Reds Weakest Position Group

Callihan has an opportunity to provide Reds value in the outfield

Cincinnati Reds infielder Tyler Callihan is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning during a MLB spring training baseball game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds infielder Tyler Callihan is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning during a MLB spring training baseball game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds added Tyler Callahan to the 40-man roster after a strong showing and resurgent season. He joins a ragtag group of outfielders that is far and away the weakest position group in the organization.

Callahan finished the Arizona Fall League with the second-most at-bats on his team and the second-most hits. He also had the best year of his minor league career since 2021 as he slashed .276/.359/.429 between Chattanooga and Louisville.

Callahan now joins quite the list of current outfielders on the Reds 40-man roster. Spencer Steer, Will Benson, Jake Fraley, TJ Friedl, Stuart Fairchild, Rice Hinds, Blake Dunn, Jacob Hurtubise, and Joey Wiemer are all on the 40-man roster with him.

Othe entire list, Steer is the one who you trust the most. Even though Steer had a slightly less than stellar 2024, he still figures to be a big part and bounce back candidate for Cincinnati in 2025.

Friedl is arguably the best outfielder but also the biggest injury risk. Friedl was placed on the injured list multiple times last year.

Benson struck out way too much in 2024. Enough that the little amount of production he offered paled in comparison.

Fraley had a solid batting average but a less than expected slugging percentage. He is a big bounce back candidate but he also is a platoon player who is virtually unplayable against left-handed pitching.

Fairchild stepped in admirably but showed a lack of attention to detail in important moments and was unplayable against right-handed pitchers.

Dunn, Hinds, Hurtubise, and Wiemer all have a lot to prove. Hinds was impressive for a moment, then unplayable for a period of time that was just as long.

The Reds badly need an upgrade for this position group. Maybe Callihan can be part of the solution.

