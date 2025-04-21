WEEKEND ROUND-UP: The Cincinnati Reds Seemed to Have Found a Formula for Winning
CINCINNATI -- One of my favorite Cincinnati sports teams in my lifetime is the 2009 Bengals. They weren't expected to contend that season, especially with the Pittsburgh Steelers being the reigning Super Bowl Champions and the Baltimore Ravens coming off an appearance in the AFC Championship in 2008.
But that season turned into a four-month joyride as the Bengals pulled out heart-stopping wins seemingly week after week. It culminated with the Bengals winning the AFC North at 10-6.
That Bengals team wasn't flashy offensively, and they didn't have any star-studded players on defense. But their defense, coordinated by Mike Zimmer, was fourth in the NFL in yards allowed and sixth in scoring. They set the tone for that season, headlined by defensive end Antwan Odom's five sacks at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. In addition, the Bengals swept the AFC North en route to their second division title in five seasons.
Shutting down opposing offenses, being opportunistic on defense and executing timely big plays on offense. That was the 2009 Bengals formula for winning games and, ultimately, the AFC North.
It's a similar formula that the 2025 Reds may be establishing as the end of April approaches. Like the 2009 Bengals, the 2025 Reds offense has its shortcomings. But their starting pitching makes up for it, and it should continue to be that way. Not to mention, the Reds' defense is already much improved this season.
Now, if the Reds' offense that scored 37 runs in three games against the Baltimore Orioles this weekend consistently shows up throughout the regular season, look out. Here's the thing, though: The Reds don't have to be world-beaters on offense this season.
We all remember the last time the Reds won the National League Central, in 2012. What may be forgotten is that that team was led by its starting pitching and its defense. All five starters, Johnny Cueto, Mat Latos, Homer Bailey, Bronson Arroyo, and Mike Leake, made at least 30 starts in the regular season. Every starting pitcher, except Leake, won double-digit games, pitched 200+ innings and had an ERA below 4.00.
On defense, there were few, if any, better middle infieds in Major League Baseball than the Reds tandem of shortstop Zack Cozart and second baseman Brandon Phillips. In addition, Joey Votto, Ryan Hanigan, Ryan Ludwick, and Todd Frazier all had fielding percentages above .985.
The Reds did have a potent lineup that season, one that could hit for power and steal bases. But only Jay Bruce had 30+ home runs and 90+ RBIs. Over 162 games, the Reds scored double-digit runs just four times.
So far this season, the Reds are reminding me of that 2012 team. They have great starting pitching, with four starters that are highly dependable to pitch deep into ball games. Cincinnati's defense flashes the leather, and the Reds' bullpen has multiple reliable arms that can get outs in high-leverage situations.
Through 22 games this season, the Reds already have three games scoring double-digit runs. That includes scoring 24 runs on 25 hits on Easter Sunday in Baltimore. On a day when Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter got the start, the Reds offense more than backed up Suter through three innings of work. In addition, the Reds taxed the Orioles' bullpen and forced them to use two position players as pitchers.
This Reds team doesn't have to score 37 runs across any three games this season. Their starting pitching and bullpen are good enough that the offense doesn't have to be amazing. If the lineup capitalizes on scoring opportunities and gets the timely hits that games often come down to, this team can contend for a Postseason berth.
Offensively in 2012, the Reds were middle-of-the-pack in the National League in runs scored and batting average. But they were third in the National League in ERA, first in saves with 56, and second in fielding percentage.
The formula for the Reds in 2012 was starting pitching, a shutdown bullpen anchored by closer Aroldis Chapman, and a defense that flashed the leather while also being fundamentally sound. Their offense had its shortcomings, especially with Joey Votto being out from mid-July to late August with a knee injury. But that team still won 97 games and the National League Central title.
This season, the Reds are showing many of the same characteristics as the 2012 team. Even with an offense that has a ceiling, they can still win games and assert themselves into contention. Like the 2012 team, health will be the key for the Reds' starting rotation. But this Reds team is absolutely capable, despite an offense that has a ceiling, of playing meaningful baseball come the pennant chase.
