WEEKEND ROUND-UP: The Reds Need to Build Momentum After Sweeping the Guardians
CINCINNATI -- The Reds four-game winning streak, including a sweep of their in-state rivals the Cleveland Guardians, is reminiscent of 2012. That was the last season the Reds won the National League Central, and it was in mid-to-late May where they started to build momentum.
Like this weekend's sweep over the Guardians and current four-game wininng streak, the Reds won six straight in May of 2012 to set themselves up for a strong Summer. Those six wins included two wins at Yankee Stadium and a four-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves in Cincinnati.
That six-game winning streak was a prelude to a July that saw the Reds sweep the St. Louis Cardinals in their first series after the MLB All-Star Game, which included a sweep-clinching win on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball (I was at that game). Then, the Reds ripped off a memorable 10-game winning streak that included a 9-0 road trip. It was what separated the Reds from the rest of the National League Central.
Before this weekend's series against Cleveland, the Reds were only 4.5 games back in the NL Central. As of this writing, they're still four games back of the first-place Chicago Cubs. But, the Reds host the Cubs next weekend at Great American Ball Park. What an opportunity to cut into the Cubs lead and set the stage for a fun Summer in Cincinnati.
Let's look at some other takeaways from the Reds series sweep over the Guardians
Takeaways from Reds series win over the Guardians
1. Will Benson's renaissance, which is how John Sadak described it on the TV broadcast, is so crucial for this Reds team. It's not just because he's being incredibly productive at the plate, going 8-22 since being recalled on May 10th, but him being productive ensures he will remain with the club for the long-term. Benson's clubhouse presence is paramount for this team. He's one of this team's emotional leaders, somebody the Reds need through 162 games.
2. Terry Francona's usage of the Reds bullpen was great this weekend, and it reminds me a lot of the 2004 Boston Red Sox bullpen. We all remember the comeback the Red Sox pulled off that season in the American League Championship Series, coming back from down 3-0 to win the last four games against the New York Yankees.
What may be forgotten, though, is the incredible effort by the Red Sox bullpen in those four games. In 19 2/3 innings, which included 14 2/3 innings in Games 4 and 5, those two games were 12-inning and 14-inning marathons, the Red Sox bullpen allowed just four earned runs. More impressively, those four games were on consecutive days and they came after a 19-8 drubbing in Game three, where the Red Sox bullpen allowed 13 runs in seven innings.
Think about the Reds bullpen this weekend, which allowed just three earned runs in 17 innings. That included one run on Saturday's bullpen game. This was a weekend that came after a meltdown by Emilio Pagan in the top of the tenth inning Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox. It was a great response by the Reds bullpen this weekend against a tenacious Guardians lineup.
3. This weekend's sweep was the Reds first over the Guardians since 2012. That season was not only the last time the Reds won the National League Central, but it was also the season before Francona became the Guardians manager.
Francona has seen both sides of the Ohio Cup rivalry. He knows what it means to both fanbases, and he deserves a lot of credit for having this Reds team ready this weekend. Despite Friday's game being moved up 90 minutes at the start due to the impending forecast, Saturday becoming a bullpen day and starting pitcher Andrew Abbott going just five innings on Sunday, Francona pushed all the right buttons with the Reds' bullpen this weekend.
4. The word "accountability" gets thrown around a lot with this Reds team. Here's what I will say; the players responded this week, particulary Benson. But Matt McLain acknoweldged earlier this week that he and Elly De La Cruz have to start playing well for this team to be good.
Francona's 2004 Red Sox were affectionately known as "The Idiots." That team had so many personalities including Manny Ramirez, Kevin Millar, David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez and Jason Varitek. But in addition to their personalities and all of them being really talented, they were accountable. They played the game the right away.
We saw the Reds do a lot of things right this series against the Guardians. That's why there's hope this can be the turning point of the season.
