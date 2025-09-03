Inside The Reds

Jul 5, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The hat and glove of Cincinnati Reds right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) during the sixth inning in the game against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Dayton Dragons have not had the best of seasons in 2025. They have been out of playoff contention for the majority of the year, with a first-half record of 21-44, last in all of the Midwest League.

On Tuesday night, they won their 14th game in a row. This is the longest winning streak in the club's history, and the longest of any Minor League team since 2023. They defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 4-3.

The Dragons have five games remaining in 2025. While the playoffs are not in cards in 2025, a good crop of talent is seemingly on the way in 2026. Congratulations to the Dragons on their winning streak. Can they add on?

