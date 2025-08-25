Cincinnati Reds Prospect Named Florida State League Player of Week
Cincinnati Reds catching prospect Alfredo Duno was named the Florida State League Player of the Week for his sensational play from August 19-24. Duno slashed .500/.600/1.417 with five extra-base hits, including a home run in three consecutive games. His OPS for the week was 2.017.
This was the second time this season that Duno was named the FSL Player of the Week. He was awarded the honor for the week of June 1.
The 19-year-old is the Reds’ third-ranked prospect and was recently added to the MLB Top 100 Prospect rankings via MLB Pipeline. Duno did not play at the catcher position during his first full season due to an elbow injury, and his 2024 season was cut short due to injury. What a season he is having in what has been his first full Minor League season.
