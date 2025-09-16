Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Named League's Most Valuable Player

Well deserved!

Ricky Logan

Daytona Tortuga’s Alfredo Duno (16) steals second base during a game against Clearwater Threshers at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025.
Daytona Tortuga's Alfredo Duno (16) steals second base during a game against Clearwater Threshers at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. / Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds top catching prospect, and the team's third-ranked prospect, adds another award to the list for 2025.

Alfredo Duno has been named the Florida State League's Most Valuable Player for the 2025 season. The 19-year-old had a batting average of .287, slugged .518, and had an OPS of .948. He also hit 18 home runs with 81 RBIs. Duno led the FSL in OPS, home runs, RBIs, runs scored, doubles, walks, on-base percentage, and slugging. He would finish second in batting average and hits.

In what was his first full season without injury, Duno put up monster numbers offensively and has average to above-average defense behind the plate as well, showcasing his arm strength and athleticism behind the plate.

Daytona is currently playing for the Florida State League Championship, traling the series 1-0 as of Tuesday morning.

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

