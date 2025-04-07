Down on the Farm: Andrew Abbott and Alexis Diaz Make Rehab Appearances, Will Benson Stays Hot
The Louisville Bats, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all in action on Sunday.
Here is how their top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (5-4) Won 7-5
- Tyler Callihan reached base five times, going 3-4 with a stolen base and two walks.
- Will Benson went 2-6 with a double and three RBIs.
- Noelvi Marte went 0-4 with a walk.
- Rece Hinds went 1-5 with a home run and an error.
- Ivan Johnson went 3-5 with a stolen base.
- Andrew Abbott gave up two runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four.
- Yosver Zulueta pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
- Alexis Diaz gave up an unearned run in his inning of work. He gave up a hit and walked a batter.
- Luis Mey struck out two in his scoreless inning of work.
- Lyon Richardson gave up two runs on two hits in two innings of work. He struck out two.
The Chattanooga Lookouts were postponed on Sunday.
Dayton Dragons (0-3) Lost 7-6
- Yerlin Confidan went 2-3 with a walk.
- Leo Balcazar went 3-4 with two doubles.
- Carlos Jorge went 0-2 with two walks.
- Ricardo Cabrera went 0-4 with two RBIs.
- Adam Serwinowski pitched three scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and struck out three.
Daytona Tortugas (2-1) Won 7-0
- Kyle Henley went 2-4.
- Carlos Sanchez went 1-3 with a walk.
- Alfredo Duno went 0-2 with an RBI.
You can watch highlights from the Bats' win below:
