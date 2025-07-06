Former Cincinnati Reds First Round Draft Pick Showing Promise in 2025
The 12th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft belonged to the Cincinnati Reds. They selected outfielder Austin Hendrick out of West Allegheny High School in Pennsylvania. Hendrick was the ninth best player in the draft according to Baseball America and 13th by MLB.com. It's 2025, and he is still in Double-A Chattanooga. What happened?
Hendrick was a 2020 high school graduate. The COVID-19 pandemic would wipe his senior season at West Allegheny High School, so essentially the Reds drafted him based on his play through his Junior season. Not only did he miss his Senior season, but he would not have a first season of pro ball until 2021. He would have some notable accomplishments in 2019, with one being the winner of the 2019 Under Armour Home Run Derby at Wrigley Field.
Five years later, and we are finally seeing improvement in the now 24-year-old prospect. His batting average is 47 points higher than his previous season high. His strikeouts are on pace for a career low, and his OPS of .805 is also a career best. The youngster has experienced significant improvement overall in 2025, slashing .268/.342/.476.
It will be interesting to see what the Reds do with him as he's still relatively young. Do they keep him in Chattanooga this season and move him up to Triple-A next year? Or, is there a path for him to reach the Triple-A team this season? Whatever happens, it is nice to see progression in a player who was once highly rated coming into the draft in 2020.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast