Terry Francona Shuts Down Reds Rumor That Has Gone Viral This Offseason

The Winter Meetings officially started this week and Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona appeared on multiple shows on Monday.

While appearing on MLB Network's Foul Territory, he was asked about the trade rumors surrounding starting pitcher Hunter Greene.

"I actually remember when it (the Hunter Greene rumor) did (went viral)," Francona said. "I was with Nick and I said, where? He said, 'I don't know.' In today's world, as we all know, if it's on the internet, it has to be true. That got legs for some reason."

"We can't go get those guys in our market so for us to trade him, somebody better give us their whole team. We love our starting pitching. I don't know where that got legs and it shouldn't have."

Francona echoed what I have said all along. It does not make sense for a team like the Reds to trade one of the best pitchers in baseball while he's on a team-friendly deal and under contract through 2029.

If they wanted to simply listen to offer and see if someone was willing to overpay, it makes sense. However, it never felt like they were going to seriously consider trading their 26-year-old ace.

You can see the clip from Foul Territory below:

"We can't get those guys in our market, so for us to trade him, somebody better give us their whole team."



Terry Francona says the Hunter Greene trade rumors shouldn't have gotten legs. pic.twitter.com/cwtyzvjJa8 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 8, 2025

