Brewers All-Star Pitcher Expected to Start in Series Opener vs. Reds

The All-Star came off the injured list on Friday.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts following a strikeout to end the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jacob Misiorowski was activated from the injured list on Friday, and the Brewers are expected to start him in Friday's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, according to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The 2025 All-Star is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA to go along with 47 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings this season. His last start was July 28 against the Chicago Cubs where he gave up three runs on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts over four innings of work.

The Reds are 64-58 and just a half game back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

Nick Martinez will start on the mound for Cincinnati.

You can Hogg's full announcement below:

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

