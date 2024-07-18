Inside The Reds

Can Will Benson Bounce Back After First Half Struggles? One Stat Points to Resurgence for Reds Outfielder

Benson has had a rough season, but there's one stat in favor of a turnaround.

Jeff Carr

Jul 9, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (30) reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 9, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (30) reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
There is one stat that could be a ray of hope for struggling Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson.

It’s not a deep cut to say Benson has had a bad season. You don’t have to go far into his stats to see numbers that scare you. His batting average (.190) is horrible, his strikeout rate (40.3%) is atrocious, and there aren’t a ton of metrics that point to him bouncing back. There is one that could give some hope, though.

Major League hitters vary when it comes to statistics they shoot for. There is one statistic that former Reds legend Joey Votto always coveted: barrels. This is something that Benson has excelled at this season.

Benson has a barrel rate of 11.9%. That is good enough to put him in the top-45 hitters in all of MLB in that category. It’s also a marked increase from last season and it is a mark that Votto was right around for his final two years in Cincy.

If Benson can improve his strikeout rate (he has nowhere to go but up from here), while maintaining his ability to get barrels, we could see everything else increase with it.

A Benson bounce back in the final 66 games of the season would make the recent revival of the Reds' lineup enjoyed more sustainable.

