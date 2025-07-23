Cincinnati Reds Ace to Make Rehab Start for ACL Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene was sent on a rehab assignment with the ACL Reds on Wednesday.
Greene is expected to start for the ACL Reds on Wednesday. It is unclear how many innings or pitches he might throw, but it will most likely be a slow buildup.
The 25-year-old flamethrower has been on the injured list for a couple of months with a groin strain. He was set to go on a rehab assignment a couple of weeks ago, but felt something and the Reds elected to send him to their complex in Arizona to continue to rehab the injury.
He is 4-3 with a 2.72 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings this season.
The Reds could certainly use Greene as they try to make a push towards the playoffs in the last couple of months in the season.
You can seethe Reds' post below:
