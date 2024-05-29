Cincinnati Reds' Bats Fall Silent in 7-1 Loss to St. Louis Cardinals
The Cincinnati Reds (24-31) limped through a loss on Tuesday night, as they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals (26-27) 7-1.
The Reds managed just four hits, while the Cardinals had 13, including a pair of two-run home runs from Nolan Arenago and Nolan Gorman.
The Reds got their lone run from a solo homer by Will Benson. Otherwise the Reds lineup provided next to no pressure on Cardinals pitchers.
The first couple of innings were a pitch-for-pitch duel between Andrew Abbott and Kyle Gibson. St Louis got timely hits in the third and fourth innings to build an early lead, but it was the seventh inning where they blew roof off, scoring three runs.
In games where the run differential is five or more runs, The Reds are now 7-7 on the season in games with a 5+ run differential.
Up Next
The Reds will wrap up their first series with the Cardinals Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET. Frankie Montas is set to pitch for the Reds while the Cardinals will employ a bullpen day.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
David Bell Explains Why Tyler Stephenson Didn’t Hit Against Padres
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast