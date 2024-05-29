Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds' Bats Fall Silent in 7-1 Loss to St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals hit two homers and Reds struggled at the plate.

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches in the second inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches in the second inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (24-31) limped through a loss on Tuesday night, as they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals (26-27) 7-1.

The Reds managed just four hits, while the Cardinals had 13, including a pair of two-run home runs from Nolan Arenago and Nolan Gorman.

The Reds got their lone run from a solo homer by Will Benson. Otherwise the Reds lineup provided next to no pressure on Cardinals pitchers.

The first couple of innings were a pitch-for-pitch duel between Andrew Abbott and Kyle Gibson. St Louis got timely hits in the third and fourth innings to build an early lead, but it was the seventh inning where they blew roof off, scoring three runs.

In games where the run differential is five or more runs, The Reds are now 7-7 on the season in games with a 5+ run differential.

Up Next

The Reds will wrap up their first series with the Cardinals Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET. Frankie Montas is set to pitch for the Reds while the Cardinals will employ a bullpen day.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

David Bell Explains Why Tyler Stephenson Didn’t Hit Against Padres

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr

JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 