Cincinnati Reds Blow Lead, Lose Heartbreaker to Tampa Bay Rays 2-1
CINCINNATI — The Reds lost to the Rays 2-1 on Sunday in heartbreaking fashion.
Cincinnati melted down in the eighth inning, giving up both runs in the loss.
They issued three walks and gave up two stolen bases in the eighth inning. A dropped third strike that didn’t result in an out also cost them.
The Reds fall to 50-55 on the season. They’re 5.5 games back in the National League Wild Card race. They scored just four runs in three games.
That’s a loss that could impact what the team does or doesn’t do ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.
Questionable Decision
Manager David Bell didn’t bring in Alexis Diaz in the eighth inning when things were starting to unravel. That’s a questionable decision (at best) and was probably the wrong move.
Up Next
The Reds return home to play the Cubs on Monday night at 7:10 pm ET.
