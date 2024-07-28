Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Blow Lead, Lose Heartbreaker to Tampa Bay Rays 2-1

Wow...

James Rapien

Jul 28, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Santiago Espinal (4) and left fielder Spencer Steer (7) attempt to catch a foul ball in the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Reds lost to the Rays 2-1 on Sunday in heartbreaking fashion. 

Cincinnati melted down in the eighth inning, giving up both runs in the loss. 

They issued three walks and gave up two stolen bases in the eighth inning. A dropped third strike that didn’t result in an out also cost them.

The Reds fall to 50-55 on the season. They’re 5.5 games back in the National League Wild Card race. They scored just four runs in three games.

That’s a loss that could impact what the team does or doesn’t do ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. 

Questionable Decision 

Manager David Bell didn’t bring in Alexis Diaz in the eighth inning when things were starting to unravel. That’s a questionable decision (at best) and was probably the wrong move.

Up Next

The Reds return home to play the Cubs on Monday night at 7:10 pm ET.

James Rapien

