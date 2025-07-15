Cincinnati Reds Continue Adding Talent in Rounds 11-20 of 2025 MLB Draft
The Cincinnati Reds continued to add talent in round 11-20 in the 2025 MLB Draft on Monday.
In case you missed it, we recapped the first 10 picks by the Reds here.
With the 324th pick of the 2025 MLB Draft, the Cincinnati Reds selected right-handed pitcher Jake Brink from College of Charleston. The 22-year-old has a 3.58 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 16 games and 93 innings last season.
The Reds selected right-handed pitcher Carson Latimer out of Sacramento State with the 354th pick of the MLB Draft. The 21-year-old had a 6.14 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings over 15 games last season.
With the 384th pick of the MLB Draft, the Reds selected right-handed pitcher out of UCONN, Brady Afthim. The 22-year-old had a 2.70 ERA in 36 2/3 innings and 22 games for the Huskies last season.
The Reds selected right-handed pitcher Bryce Archie out of South Florida with the 414th pick of the MLB Draft. The 21-year-old had a 4.06 ERA in 44 1/3 innings and 15 games this season.
With the 444th pick in the MLB Draft, the Reds selected right-handed pitcher Andrew Shaffner out of NC State. The 22-year-old had a 3.13 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 37 1/3 innings and 18 games last season.
The Reds selected right-handed pitcher Maison Martinez with the 474th pick in the MLB Draft. Martinez had a 5.55 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched with Florida State last season.
With the 504th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Cincinnati Reds selected Dylan King, a catcher from UCF. The senior slashed .326/.442/.652 with 24 extra-base hits for the Knights last season.
The Reds selected high school shortstop Ethan Moore from Oak Park and River Forest with the 534th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. Moore is committed to Tennessee and has confirmed he will still go to college and not sign with the Reds.
The Reds selected right-handed pitcher Myles Upchurch with the 564th pick of the MLB Draft. Upchurch is committed to Alabama and he put out a post on Instagram that seems to say he will still be going to college and will not sign with the Reds.
With the 549th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Reds selected high school catcher Leamsi Montanez. He is uncommitted and it seems like the Reds have a chance to sign him.
That concludes rounds 11-20 in the 2025 MLB Draft.
