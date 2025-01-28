Cincinnati Reds Could Seek to Upgrade Third Base With a Current Philadelphia Phillies Player
The Cincinnati Reds have seemed to allude that they are unsettled with the current third basemen on the roster. A potential upgrade could be found from a fellow National League contender.
The Reds could look to acquire Alec Bohm from the Philadelphia Phillies. Bohm has been rumored to be on the trade block for the entirety of the offseason and he would provide the Reds with stability.
Bohm is coming off the best year of his career. He slashed .280/.332/.448, finishing with 15 home runs and 97 RBI in 2024. He really took a step forward with the glove, improving his Defensive Runs Saved at third base by 10.
The issue would be what it would take to acquire him. Most teams are looking for MLB talent, as Nick Krall has said, and the Phillies would be no different. This trade would likely cost the Reds Spencer Steer and Nick Lodolo.
The biggest issue with that cost is that Bohm has just one more year of control left after this season. So in this rumored trade, it feels like the Reds would be giving up way too much. Plus, trading Steer would weaken the weakest position group on the Reds in the outfield.
Bohm would be an upgrade over what the Reds currently have at third base, but the trade would need to cost less to make sense.
