Cincinnati Reds Could Seek to Upgrade Third Base With a Current Philadelphia Phillies Player

The Reds could look east to fix the hot corner

Jeff Carr

Sep 20, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds have seemed to allude that they are unsettled with the current third basemen on the roster. A potential upgrade could be found from a fellow National League contender.

The Reds could look to acquire Alec Bohm from the Philadelphia Phillies. Bohm has been rumored to be on the trade block for the entirety of the offseason and he would provide the Reds with stability.

Bohm is coming off the best year of his career. He slashed .280/.332/.448, finishing with 15 home runs and 97 RBI in 2024. He really took a step forward with the glove, improving his Defensive Runs Saved at third base by 10.

The issue would be what it would take to acquire him. Most teams are looking for MLB talent, as Nick Krall has said, and the Phillies would be no different. This trade would likely cost the Reds Spencer Steer and Nick Lodolo.

The biggest issue with that cost is that Bohm has just one more year of control left after this season. So in this rumored trade, it feels like the Reds would be giving up way too much. Plus, trading Steer would weaken the weakest position group on the Reds in the outfield.

Bohm would be an upgrade over what the Reds currently have at third base, but the trade would need to cost less to make sense.

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

