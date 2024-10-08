Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Get Bad Injury News, Julian Aguiar Will Miss Entire 2025 Season

This is awful news...

Jeff Carr

Sep 19, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Julian Aguiar (39) pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Julian Aguiar (39) pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Julian Aguiar had a solid debut season that showed promise as a future contributor for the Cincinnati Reds. That’s why the news of him having to have surgery is so unfortunate.

Aguiar had Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2025 season according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. This news comes after he was pulled after throwing just 75 pitches in four innings on September 19 against the Braves. 

Aguiar wasn’t a serious contender to break camp with the Reds starting rotation, but he figured to be a key depth piece for them. Whether as a starter, or a move to the bullpen, Aguiar showed that he could be valuable on the Reds pitching depth chart.

He finished the season with seven MLB starts and 31 2/3 innings pitched. He posted a 6.25 ERA that won’t jump off the page for anyone, but he sported a 4.88 ERA before his final start of the season blew up his stats. 

Again, Aguiar looked like a guy poised to begin 2025 in Louisville, but the Reds have proven over the years that you can never have enough pitching. With this news and the Brandon Williamson Tommy John surgery, they need to add some pitching depth this offseason. 

Jeff Carr
