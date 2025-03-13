Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Give Up 11 Runs in Ninth Inning, Fall to A's 12-1

The Reds lost to the Athletics on Thursday.

Alex Frank

Aug 17, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches in the second inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches in the second inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer-Imagn Images
It can be easy to overreact to things that unfold during spring training or that happen in individual spring training games.

What happened on Thursday, though, is something that's better to have happen during spring training than it is to have happen during the regular season.

The Reds allowed 11 runs in the top of the ninth inning to the Athletics on Thursday afternoon. It was part of the Athletics scoring 12 unanswered runs over the final three innings to secure a 12-1 win over Cincinnati.

The Athletics explosion in the ninth overshadowed a solid start from Reds left-handed pitcher Nick Lodolo. Lodolo struck out six against just one walk in four innings of shutout baseball.

The Athletics had three extra-base hits in the ninth in their 11-run rally.

Six of the 11 earned runs were charged to Reds left-handed pitcher Evan Kravetz. The other five earned runs were charged to Reds right-handed pitcher Randy Wynne.

Up Next

The Reds are back in action against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona. Right-hander Graham Ashcraft will get the start for the Reds with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 E.T..

