Cincinnati Reds Give Up 11 Runs in Ninth Inning, Fall to A's 12-1
It can be easy to overreact to things that unfold during spring training or that happen in individual spring training games.
What happened on Thursday, though, is something that's better to have happen during spring training than it is to have happen during the regular season.
The Reds allowed 11 runs in the top of the ninth inning to the Athletics on Thursday afternoon. It was part of the Athletics scoring 12 unanswered runs over the final three innings to secure a 12-1 win over Cincinnati.
The Athletics explosion in the ninth overshadowed a solid start from Reds left-handed pitcher Nick Lodolo. Lodolo struck out six against just one walk in four innings of shutout baseball.
The Athletics had three extra-base hits in the ninth in their 11-run rally.
Six of the 11 earned runs were charged to Reds left-handed pitcher Evan Kravetz. The other five earned runs were charged to Reds right-handed pitcher Randy Wynne.
Up Next
The Reds are back in action against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona. Right-hander Graham Ashcraft will get the start for the Reds with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 E.T..
