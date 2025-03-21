Cincinnati Reds Honoring Hall of Fame Broadcaster Marty Brennaman With Bronze Statue
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are honoring Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman with his own statue.
A bronze statue of the Reds legend will be unveiled outside of Great American Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 6.
“This sculpture will be a tribute to Marty Brennaman’s incredible legacy and represents all that he means to Reds Country,” Reds President and CEO Phil Castellini said in a statement. “For nearly five decades, Marty was the voice of the Reds, bringing unforgettable moments to life for generations of fans. Now, his presence outside Great American Ball Park will be a lasting reminder of his passion and love for this team and this city.”
Brennaman was the radio voice of the Reds from 1974-2019. He's the first broadcaster to be inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame.
The statue will be created by local artist Tom Tsuchiya and will face Joe Nuxhall Way.
