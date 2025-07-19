Cincinnati Reds Infielder Takes Reps at New Position Ahead of Saturday's Game
Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marte was taking reps in the outfield ahead of Saturday's game against the New York Mets.
Since coming back from the injured list, Marte has been hitting the ball well, but has struggled with throwing the ball to first base. In fact, manager Terry Francona pulled Marte in three consecutive games for defensive replacement Santiago Espinal before the All-Star break.
Charlie Goldsmith spoke with outfield coach Collin Cowgill about Marte.
“It’s another option for us out there,” Cowgill told Charlie's Chalkboard. “Especially against a lefty, it gives us a chance to put Espinal at third and get all of our righties out there. You’ve seen (Marte) play, he’s a good enough athlete to get it figured out. He has a cannon. He has all of the physical attributes. Now, it’s about practicing.”
Marte came up in the system as a shortstop, but moved to third because Elly De La Cruz is obviously Cincinnati's everyday shortstop.
Having Marte be able to play the outfield also opens up a position for prospect Sal Stewart, who was just recently called up to Triple-A Louisville. The 21-year-old also plays third base and if Marte can play the outfield, it opens up the door of them both being on the field at the same time.
It is not for certain that we see Stewart with the Reds this season, but if he keeps hitting, he might force their hand. The Reds called Marte up in the middle of a playoff race late in the 2023 season.
To read more about Marte practicing in the outfield with quotes from General Manager Brad Meador and more quotes from Cowgill, you can read Goldsmith's article here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast