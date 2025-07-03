Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Injury Update on Veteran
Spencer Steer was hit by a pitch in the first game against the Red Sox on Wednesday. He stayed in the game, but was scratched from the lineup in game two.
After the game, Reds manager Terry Francona provided an update on Steer.
"You know, he got it really hard in the first game," Francona said. "It was swollen and he really wanted to play. He went and hit, but it was getting more swollen so we just didn't think it made a whole lot of sense to play him. We will see how he shows up tomorrow. Depending on how he's feeling, then we will see what to do later in the day or not do."
He later mentioned that Steer had X-rays after the first game and they were negative.
However, that doesn't make Steer in the clear yet. It can be hard for things to show up on X-rays when there is so much swelling.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand replaced Steer in the lineup in game two and ended up hitting a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning of Cincinnati's 8-4 win over the Red Sox.
