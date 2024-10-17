MLB Trade Rumors Believes Reds Will Part Ways With Santiago Espinal This Offseason
Will the Reds tender Santiago Espinal for the 2025 campaign?
MLB Trade Rumors thinks the answer is easy.
"Dropping Santiago Espinal and his $4MM projection is similarly straightforward," Anthony Franco wrote.
The Reds traded for Espinal in March. He posted a .246/.295/.356 slash line with nine home runs and 88 hits in 118 games. Opening up another $4 million in salary could give Cincinnati extra flexibility in their quest to put a championship caliber roster.
Of course, this is a projection and nothing is official. The Reds could still keep Espinal next season. Check out the Reds' entire offseason outlook from MLB Trade Rumors here.
