MLB Trade Rumors Believes Reds Will Part Ways With Santiago Espinal This Offseason

Should the Reds do this?

Jeff Carr

Sep 19, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Santiago Espinal (4) prepares for the pitch in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Santiago Espinal (4) prepares for the pitch in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Will the Reds tender Santiago Espinal for the 2025 campaign?

MLB Trade Rumors thinks the answer is easy.

"Dropping Santiago Espinal and his $4MM projection is similarly straightforward," Anthony Franco wrote.

The Reds traded for Espinal in March. He posted a .246/.295/.356 slash line with nine home runs and 88 hits in 118 games. Opening up another $4 million in salary could give Cincinnati extra flexibility in their quest to put a championship caliber roster.

Of course, this is a projection and nothing is official. The Reds could still keep Espinal next season. Check out the Reds' entire offseason outlook from MLB Trade Rumors here.

Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

