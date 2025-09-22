Cincinnati Reds Now Control Their Own Playoff Fate in Wild Card Race
The Cincinnati Reds are in the driver’s seat when it comes to securing the last Wild Card spot in the National League. Let’s look at the different scenarios that could play out.
The easiest path would simply be to win out. If they do that, they will maintain their spot as the last Wild Card team.
The Reds also hold the tiebreaker with the Padres and could overtake them if San Diego finishes the final six games of the year with a 0-6 record. They have three games with the Milwaukee Brewers and three games with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Two teams are still very much looking for postseason posturing.
The New York Mets, the Diamondbacks, and the San Francisco Giants all will need to be one game better than the Reds. Cincinnati holds the tiebreaker over New York and Arizona due to their head-to-head records with each club.
The Reds are tied head-to-head with the Giants, but boast a better intra-division record than San Francisco.
Just win, Reds.
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Playoff Picture: Where They Stand Ahead of Showdown vs Pirates
Former Cincinnati Reds Catcher Claimed Off Waivers by Atlanta Braves
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast