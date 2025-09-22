Cincinnati Reds Playoff Picture: Where They Stand Ahead of Showdown vs Pirates
With just six games remaining in the regular season, the Cincinnati Reds are tied with the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot. However, the Reds hold the tiebreaker between the two teams.
As it stands on Thursday at 10 am, here are the current National League Wild Card standings:
Chicago Cubs 88-68 (+8.0)
San Diego Padres 85-71 (+5.0)
Cincinnati Reds 80-76
New York Mets 80-76
Arizona Diamondbacks 79-77 (1.0)
San Francisco Giants 77-79 (3.0)
The Reds are off on Monday before starting a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. Brady Singer will start for Cincinnati, while Johan Oviedo will start for Pittsburgh.
The Mets are off on Monday before starting a series with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. David Peterson will start on the mound for New York, while Cade Horton will start for Chicago.
The Diamondbacks are off on Tuesday before starting a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brandon Pfaadt will start for Arizona, while Shohei Ohtani will start for Los Angeles.
The Giants start a series with the Cardinals on Monday night. Justin Verlander will start for San Francisco and Michael McGreevy will start for St. Louis.
The Reds are now in control of their own destiny.
