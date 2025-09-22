Former Cincinnati Reds Catcher Claimed Off Waivers by Atlanta Braves

Inside The Reds

Robinson played 25 games for the Reds in 2022.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson (67) stands at first with first base coach Collin Cowgill (54) after reaching on a bunt in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League spring training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson (67) stands at first with first base coach Collin Cowgill (54) after reaching on a bunt in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League spring training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Former Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, according to a report from David O’Brien of The Athletic.

Robinson played in 25 games for the Reds in 2022, slashing .136/.136/.271 with four extra-base hits,

He appeared in 26 games for the Chicago White Sox in 2024 and one game with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

The 30-year-old was in Cincinnati's organization from 2021 to 2023.

The Reds are 80-76 this season and control their own destiny to make the playoffs. They are tied with the Mets, but currently hold the tiebreaker. They start a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. Brady Singer will start on the mound for the Reds.

