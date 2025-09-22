Former Cincinnati Reds Catcher Claimed Off Waivers by Atlanta Braves
Former Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, according to a report from David O’Brien of The Athletic.
Robinson played in 25 games for the Reds in 2022, slashing .136/.136/.271 with four extra-base hits,
He appeared in 26 games for the Chicago White Sox in 2024 and one game with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.
The 30-year-old was in Cincinnati's organization from 2021 to 2023.
The Reds are 80-76 this season and control their own destiny to make the playoffs. They are tied with the Mets, but currently hold the tiebreaker. They start a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. Brady Singer will start on the mound for the Reds.
