Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Takes Positive Next Step in Return From Injury

The Reds are 57-52 on the season.

Jun 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ian Gibaut throws against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ian Gibaut threw a simulated game on Thursday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

The 31-year-old has been on the injured list since the end of June with right shoulder impingement.

Gibaut has a 4.62 ERA over 25 games with the Reds this season. It's likely Gibaut will go on a rehab assignment before the Reds would need to make a decision on him.

Nick Martinez is moving to the Cincinnati bullpen after they traded for starting pitcher Zack Littell on Wednesday.

The Reds are 57-52 and three games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

You can see video of him throwing his simulated game below in a video from Mike Petraglia:

Published
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

