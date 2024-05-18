Cincinnati Reds Place Reliever Justin Wilson on Injured List, Recall Carson Spiers From Triple-A
CINCINNATI — The Reds placed left-hander Justin Wilson on the 15-day injured list. He's dealing with left shoulder tightness.
He's given up seven runs in 10 2/3 innings this season. Wilson pitched on Thursday's win over the Dodgers, but clearly suffered or re-aggravated a shoulder injury in the process.
The Reds recalled Carson Spiers from Triple-A Louisville. The right-hander gives the team another bullpen arm with Wilson out for the the rest of the month (at least).
