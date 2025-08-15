Cincinnati Reds Place Starting Pitcher on Injured List, Call Up Left-Handed Pitcher
The Cincinnati Reds placed rookie starting pitcher Chase Burns on the injured list on Friday with a grade one right flexor strain.
In a corresponding roster move, they called up left-handed relief pitcher Joe La Sorsa. They also sent Wade Miley on a rehab assignment with Double-A Chattanooga.
Burns is coming off a start versus the Pirates where he gave up just one run on three hits over six innings of work. He struck out 10.
The right-hander is 0-3 with a 5.24 ERA this season with 57 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
The Reds skipped his last start and the thouht was he would be moved to the bullpen, but this injury will really test their pitching depth.
You can see the team's full announcement below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast