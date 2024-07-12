Cincinnati Reds Prospect Rece Hinds Makes History, Joins Exclusive List Following Debut Series
CINCINNATI — The Reds were hoping Rece Hinds would give their lineup a boost when they called him up from Triple-A Louisville earlier this week.
So far, he's delivered.
Hinds has eight hits, including two home runs, three doubles and one triple in 16 at-bats. He made history this week, becoming just the third player since 1901 to record a single, double, triple, home run and stolen base through three career MLB games.
Elly De La Cruz accomplished that feat last season for the Reds. He was the first player to do it since Bill Bruxton in 1953.
No one is expecting Hinds to be the next De La Cruz, but he's certainly off to a promising start. The Reds host the Marlins this weekend in their final series before the All-Star break. They'd like nothing more than for Hinds to continue to hit at a high level over the next three games.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Beat Cleveland Guardians to Split Series in Battle For Ohio Cup
Demoting Graham Ashcroft Shows Cincinnati Reds Are Focused on Ultimate Goal
Can Rejuvenated Cincinnati Reds Stay Hot Through the All-Star Break?
Look: Fan Gets Tased After Running on Field During Reds’ Loss to Guardians
Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds fall to Cleveland Guardians 5-3
Watch: Broadcast and Radio Calls of Final Out in Reds’ Win Over Cubs
Cincinnati Reds Receive Unfortunate Injury News About Two Key Players
Watch: 16 Years Ago: Ken Griffey Jr. Hits Home Run No. 600
Will Cincinnati Reds be Buyers or Sellers at 2024 Trade Deadline in July?
Cincinnati Reds Call Up No. 11 Prospect Blake Dunn From Minor Leagues
Frankie Montas Makes History in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Veteran Mike Ford Becomes Free Agent After Being Outrighted to Triple-A
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast