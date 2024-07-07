Cincinnati Reds Shortstop Elly De La Cruz Named to First All-Star Game
CINCINNATI — Elly De La Cruz in an All-Star.
The 22-year-old shortstop is the Reds' lone representative in this year's All-Star Game.
De La Cruz has posted a .247 batting average with 15 home runs, 39 RBI and an .804 OPS. He also has 43 stolen bases. Check out the Reds' official announcement below
