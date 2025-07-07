Cincinnati Reds Superstar in Rare Company With Second All-Star Selection
On Sunday night, Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz was selected as a National League All-Star for the second season in a row.
The 23-year-old joins rare company, becoming just the eighth National League shortstop is history to have multiple All-Star selections by age 23, according to Matt Wilkes.
He joins Arky Vaughan, Chris Speier, Garry Templeton, Edgar Renteria, Jimmy Rollins, Starlin Castro, and Corey Seager.
“I just want to have fun and meet the players," De La Cruz told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “It was awesome, a good experience.”
De La Cruz is slashing .277/.349/.487 with 35 extra-base hits and 22 stolen bases this season for Cincinnati. He went 1-2 with a single in the 2024 All-Star Game. The American League All-Stars beat the National League All-Stars 5-3.
Reds manager Terry Francona had high praise for the young shortstop.
“Everything he kind of told me this winter -- when I say that he’s not a big talker -- but he told me what he wanted to be and how he wanted to get there," manager Terry Francona said. "He’s doing that. He’s growing up. One of the things he has to battle is everybody is always talking about his ceiling. I just want to kind of impress upon him that if we see it within the confines of the game, it’s really going to be special. I think he’s doing a really good job of that.”
You can read Sheldon's full article on De La Cruz here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast