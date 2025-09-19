Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Scratched From Rehab Start Due to Injury
Cincinnati Reds top pitching prospect Rhett Lowder was scratched from his potential sixth rehab start on Friday for Triple-A Louisville.
This is the second rehab stint this season to be cut short. Lowder did not pitch from May 22 until his last time out on September 13 with an oblique injury. He began the season on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain and made four rehab starts. It was on May 22 where he would get shut down and placed on the 60-day IL.
"He did not recover well from his last outing" Manager Terry Francona told the media on Friday. "MRI showed no structural damage so we are going to slow things down again."
The 23-year-old will likely be shut down again for the rest of the 2025 season.
Lowder has missed the entire 2025 campaign. He came into spring training dealing with a forearm issue that kept him out for the first month of the season.
Last season, Lowder had a 2-2 record with a 1.17 ERA in six starts after being called up to the Reds on August 30, 2024.
Lowder, 23, posted a 1.17 ERA in six starts last season for the Reds. Cincinnati took Lowder with the seventh pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
