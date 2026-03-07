Terry Francona Provides Encouraging Update on Reds Outfielder After Injury Scare

In the seventh inning of Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants, Reds outfielder Blake Dunn went down after tying to make a catch in center field.

Dunn was slow to get up, but was eventually able to leave the game under his own power. It was the second time Dunn has exited a game early in the last week. Earlier this week, he was hit by a pitch in the elbow, which forced him to exit.

After Friday's 6-3 loss, Reds manager Terry Francona provided an encouraging update regarding the outfielder.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

"On exam, nothing really stood out, so, obviously, we'll see how he wakes up tomorrow," Francona told Pat Brennan of The Enquirer.

Dunn is unlikely to make the Opening Day roster, but he is a nice player to have in the organization to due his speed and good defensive play. If Dunn is healthy, there is a high probability that we see him in the big leagues at some point this season.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



