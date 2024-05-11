Cincinnati Reds Update: The Latest on Matt McLain's Injury and When He Hopes to Return
CINCINNATI — Reds second baseman Matt McLain is hopeful he’ll be able to return to the lineup in August.
The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith caught up with McLain on Friday as he rejoined his teammates for their 10-game west coast swing.
“Whenever it’s ready, it’s ready,” McLain said. “There’s a timeline for everything. Dr. (Neal) Elattrache told me the timeline could be this, but the shoulder could heal faster or slower. August would be a great goal.”
McLain underwent successful surgery to repair his left labrum two days before the 2024 season opener against the Washington Nationals. He suffered the shoulder injury while diving for a ground ball in practice.
Six weeks removed from surgery, McLain has now been cleared to run and throw. He’s still another six weeks away from being able to swing a bat.
“I’m in as good of a spot as I can be right now,” McLain said. “You never know with these longer-term injuries how the rehab is going to go. Right now, I’m in a great spot.”
McLain is no stranger to the rehab process. His All-Star caliber rookie campaign was cut short last year after he suffered a Grade 2 strain of his oblique.
He's also dealt with setbacks. As McLain was rehabbing to join the Reds for their final playoff push in September last year, he aggravated the oblique and was shutdown for the season.
During spring training this year, McLain suffered an unrelated oblique pull that required him to sit out a week, prior to the shoulder injury that’s forcing him to miss at least the first four months of his sophomore season.
“I just want to play,” McLain told the Enquirer. “Swinging the bat will determine the speed of when I come back.”
McLain was one of the Reds most consistent hitters in 2023. He posted a .290 batting average with 16 home runs and 50 RBI in 89 games.
He has been missed in the Reds line-up this season. As has Noelvi Marte, who will not be eligible to return to the team until June 27th due to an 80-game PED suspension.
In their absence the Reds team batting average is an MLB worst .212, just behind the last place Chicago White Sox.
Elly De La Cruz has been the standout player on the team with a slash line of .271/.370/.519 with eight home runs and 25 stolen bases—which comfortably leads the league. He's had success, but even his bat has gone silent for brief stretches this year.
Christian Encarnacion-Stand struggled mightily out of the gate, save for a couple clutch big flies, and now he’s going to miss up to the next six weeks after the bizarre wrist fracture he suffered at the end of April.
There aren't any reinforcements that can drive up I-71 from Triple-A Louisville to inject new life into the Reds this season. The guys on the roster now are going to have to find a way to weather the storm until CES, Marte and McLain are able to return for a potential late season playoff run.
Cincinnati was finally able to snap their eight-game losing streak Friday night when they beat San Francisco 4-2. Nick Lodolo (3-1; 2.71) is on the bump for the Reds as they look to make it two wins in a row over the Giants. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15pm ET.
