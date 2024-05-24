Elly De La Cruz Makes Bold Claim Ahead of Weekend Showdown With Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers
CINCINNATI — The Reds welcome the Dodgers to town on Friday night for a three game series.
Cincinnati is hoping to right the ship after an awful month of May. They can also get revenge after dropping three of four games to Los Angeles last weekend.
Reds star Elly De La Cruz was asked about Dodgers superstar Shoehi Ohtani ahead of the matchup and speed was brought up.
"He's fast," De La Cruz said. "But I'm the fastest man in the world."
De La Cruz is on pace to steal 100 bases this season. He has 31 steals in 50 games. The 22-year-old is clearly impressed with Ohtani. What stands out the most about the two-time MVP?
How hard Ohtani swings according to FOX19's Jeremy Rauch.
The Reds are hoping De La Cruz gets on base and adds to his total tonight at Great American Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET.
