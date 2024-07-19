Elly De La Cruz Makes Bold Prediction For Cincinnati Reds Following First All-Star Game
CINCINNATI — The Reds are hoping to turn things around aftrer an underwhelming start to the season.
They enter Friday night's matchup with the Nationals with a 47-50 record. Their biggest star remains confident, despite a roller coaster first half of the year.
Elly De La Cruz made it clear that he believes the Reds can not only make the playoffs, but make a run when they get there.
"We’re going to make the playoffs,” he told Gordon Wittenmeyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer, “and we’re going to win it all.”
The Reds are currently three games out in the National League Wild Card race. They're one of six teams within 3.5 games of a playoff spot. They're eight games behind the Brewers in the National League Central Division.
If the Reds are going to make a run, De La Cruz is going to have to take another step forward. He's already one of the most electrifying athletes in sports, but he'll need to be more consistent if he's going to lead Cincinnati to the postseason.
