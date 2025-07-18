Inside The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Law had yet to pitch for the Nationals this season.

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Derek Law (47) sets up to deliver a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher and current Washington Nationals pitcher Derek Law has a partial tear of his flexor tendon and will have surgery to repair it, causing him to miss the rest of the 2025 season, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com.

The 34-year-old had not pitched in the big leagues this year. He did go on a rehab assignmentv in June, but that lasted just four appearances.

Law spent two seasons the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Reds. In 69 games, eh right-hander has a 3.72 ERA.

In 2024, he appeared in 75 games for the Nationals before an injury ended his season.

Law will be a free agent at the end of the season.

