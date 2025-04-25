Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Face Colorado Rockies on Friday in Game One of Three-Game Series
The Reds will take on the Colorado Rockies on Friday night in game one of a three-game series at Coors Field.
Andrew Abbott will start for Cincinnati and he's coming off one of the best starts of his career. The left-hander struck out 11 batters and gave up just one run on two hits in an 8-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in his last start.
Abbott also recorded his 250th career strikeout in that game. He's 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA in three starts against the Rockies.
Kyle Freeland will start on the mound for Colorado. He is 0-4 with a 4.85 ERA this season. In his last start, he gave up three runs on three hits in just two innings of work in a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals.
Although Freeland is 4-2 against the Reds in his career, he has a 5.80 ERA is eight games and has given up 60 hits in 45 innings against Cincinnati.
On offense, the Reds are led this season by Gavin Lux with an OPS of .837 to go along with six extra-base hits and 14 walks.
Catcher Hunter Goodman leads Colorado with an OPS of .760 and seven extra-base hits.
Game one of the series will start at 8:40 ET on Friday night.
News and Notes
- Andrew Abbott's 3.75 ERA through his first 47 career starts is the lowest by a Reds left-handed starter since Tom Browning posted a 3.56 ERA in his first 47 starts from 1984-86.
- Randy Wynne cleared waivers and was outrighted to AAA-Louisville on Thursday.
- The Reds are 118-115 all-time vs the Rockies, but just 48-70 in Colorado.
- Cincinnati went 6-1 against Colorado in 2024.
- At 12-13 with six games to play in the month, the Reds are trying for their second consecutive winning record in March/April (16-14 in 2024). They have had just one winning March/April over the past 12 years.
- Jeimer Candelario is 0 for his last 9 and is hitting just .118 this season.
- Gavin Lux is currently on a nine-game hitting streak.
- Elly De La Cruz is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- TJ Friedl is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Matt McLain is 0 for his last 9 and 4 for his last 26 at the plate.
- Ian Gibaut has not given up a run in his last seven appearances.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast