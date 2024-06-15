Instant Reaction: Cincinnati Reds Hang On, Beat Milwaukee Brewers 6-5
CINCINNATI — The Reds beat the Brewers 6-5 on Friday night. Milwaukee rallied in the ninth, but Alexis Diaz did just enough to secure the win for Cincinnati.
The Reds improve to 34-35 on the season. They've won eight of their last 10 games.
The Brewers scored two runs in the ninth, but Will Benson made a perfect throw to Tyler Stephenson to get Jake Bauers out at the plate. He was initially called safe, but the Reds challenged and Bauers clearly slid into Stephenson's glove. That was the second out of the inning.
Blake Perkins bunted with runners on second and third and popped out to Diaz to end the game. Diaz picked up his 15th save of the season.
We'll have more on this game in our postgame takeaways!
Up Next
The Reds play the Brewers on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET.
