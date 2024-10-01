Look: Cincinnati Reds Release Statement, Mourn Passing of Pete Rose
CINCINNATI — Pete Rose has died at the age of 83. The Reds Hall of Famer is Major League Baseball's All-Time Hits leader, a three-time World Champion, National League MVP and 17-time All-Star.
“Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of Pete’s passing,” Reds Principal Owner and Managing Partner Bob Castellini said in a statement. “He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him. Pete was a Red through and through. No one loved the game more than Pete and no one loved Pete more than Reds Country. We must never forget what he accomplished.”
Related: Marty Brennaman Reacts to Pete Rose's Passing
Rose was a member of the MLB All Century Team and was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016. Check out the Reds' entire statement below:
-----
