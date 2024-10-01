Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds Release Statement, Mourn Passing of Pete Rose

James Rapien

Reds great Pete Rose stands by as the 1976 Big Red Machine Reds team is honored before the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, June 24, 2016.
Reds great Pete Rose stands by as the 1976 Big Red Machine Reds team is honored before the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, June 24, 2016. / Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Pete Rose has died at the age of 83. The Reds Hall of Famer is Major League Baseball's All-Time Hits leader, a three-time World Champion, National League MVP and 17-time All-Star.

“Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of Pete’s passing,” Reds Principal Owner and Managing Partner Bob Castellini said in a statement. “He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him. Pete was a Red through and through. No one loved the game more than Pete and no one loved Pete more than Reds Country. We must never forget what he accomplished.”

Rose was a member of the MLB All Century Team and was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016. Check out the Reds' entire statement below:

