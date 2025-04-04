Look: Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Scratched From Lineup on Friday
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain was scratched from the lineup on Friday night with a tight left hamstring.
McLain missed the entire 2024 season with a shoulder injury sustained during spring training.
The 25-year-old has been one of Cincinnati's most consistent hitters and leads the Reds with three home runs.
If McLain were to miss time, it would be a huge blow to the Reds' already thin roster. Tyler Stephenson, Alexis Díaz, Austin Hays, and Rhett Lowder all began the season on the injured list.
You can see the updated lineup below:
