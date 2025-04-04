Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Scratched From Lineup on Friday

Another tough break for the Reds.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) looks on from the dugout in the fourth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The Rangers led 1-0 after four innings.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) looks on from the dugout in the fourth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The Rangers led 1-0 after four innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain was scratched from the lineup on Friday night with a tight left hamstring.

McLain missed the entire 2024 season with a shoulder injury sustained during spring training.

The 25-year-old has been one of Cincinnati's most consistent hitters and leads the Reds with three home runs.

If McLain were to miss time, it would be a huge blow to the Reds' already thin roster. Tyler Stephenson, Alexis Díaz, Austin Hays, and Rhett Lowder all began the season on the injured list.

You can see the updated lineup below:

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

