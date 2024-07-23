Look: Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Continues to Make History

May we interest you in another Elly De La Cruz fun fact?



Last night, he hit his 80th career XBH. Through 198 MLB games, he has 80 XBH, 83 BB and 84 SB.



Elly becomes the only player since 1900 with 80+ XBH, 80+ BB and 80+ SB over his first 200 games. pic.twitter.com/IBU7aMcSvZ