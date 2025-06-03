Inside The Reds

National Analyst Makes Bold Declaration About Cincinnati Reds Standout Starter Andrew Abbott

"He'll be a serious contender to start the All-Star Game."

James Rapien

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The score was 0-0 after three innings.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The score was 0-0 after three innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Reds are 29-32 and have been a disappointment so far this season, but there have been a few bright spots, including starter Andrew Abbott.

Abbott is coming off of a tremendous month of May where he was the Reds' best starting pitcher. The 26-year-old was one of Sports Illustrated's three best performers for the month.

"Cincinnati’s southpaw has flown under the radar the past couple of years while posting a pair of sub-4.00 ERA campaigns, but he deserves recognition for a dominant May during which he led the majors with a 0.55 ERA by giving up just two runs across six starts spanning 32 2/3 innings." Will Laws wrote. "And the 26-year-old saved his best outing for last, limiting the highest-scoring offense in the majors to just one hit across seven innings in a win over the Chicago Cubs. That was actually Abbott’s second straight start against Chicago, and he earned a win in both games. He’ll be a serious contender to start the All-Star Game if he continues to excel over the next month."

Abbott starting the All-Star Game would be surprising to everyone, even after his success in May. And yet, he's pitched so well that he'll certainly get consideration if it continues.

He's been outstanding so far this season. He has a 1.51 ERA in 47 2/3 innings with 53 strikeouts and 18 walks. He's only given up four home runs on the season.

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

