National Analyst Makes Bold Declaration About Cincinnati Reds Standout Starter Andrew Abbott
CINCINNATI — The Reds are 29-32 and have been a disappointment so far this season, but there have been a few bright spots, including starter Andrew Abbott.
Abbott is coming off of a tremendous month of May where he was the Reds' best starting pitcher. The 26-year-old was one of Sports Illustrated's three best performers for the month.
"Cincinnati’s southpaw has flown under the radar the past couple of years while posting a pair of sub-4.00 ERA campaigns, but he deserves recognition for a dominant May during which he led the majors with a 0.55 ERA by giving up just two runs across six starts spanning 32 2/3 innings." Will Laws wrote. "And the 26-year-old saved his best outing for last, limiting the highest-scoring offense in the majors to just one hit across seven innings in a win over the Chicago Cubs. That was actually Abbott’s second straight start against Chicago, and he earned a win in both games. He’ll be a serious contender to start the All-Star Game if he continues to excel over the next month."
Abbott starting the All-Star Game would be surprising to everyone, even after his success in May. And yet, he's pitched so well that he'll certainly get consideration if it continues.
He's been outstanding so far this season. He has a 1.51 ERA in 47 2/3 innings with 53 strikeouts and 18 walks. He's only given up four home runs on the season.
Check out Laws' entire article here.
