Reds Injury Update: Tyler Stephenson Making Progress, 'Close to 100 Percent'
CINCINNATI — Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson started the season on the injured list due to an oblique strain. It sounds like the veteran is progressing and could be back on the field in the near future.
Stephenson told Jim Day that he's "close to 100 percent." He will undergo another MRI next week, which will help determine the next steps for him in his recovery.
The 28-year-old is a big part of the Reds' lineup. He appeared in 138 games for Cincinnati last season, slashing .258/.338/.444 with a career-high 46 extra-base hits.
He had 19 home runs and 66 RBI last season. Getting him back on the field is a big deal, especially for a Reds roster that needs as many quality hitters as possible. Everyone knows Stephenson can make an impact, but health has always been a question mark.
